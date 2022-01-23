Report: Bouna Sarr contemplating Bayern Munich exit

According to Sport1 chief reporter Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich right-back Bouna Sarr might have decided that he would like to leave the club.

The challenge for the player is to find a club that would be willing to pick up his salary, which is rumored to be in the neighborhood of €2.5 million per season. Per Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), some inquiries have floated into Bayern Munich regarding Sarr, but his salary has remained a sticking point that could prevent a move.

For Sarr, the move to Bayern Munich probably did not yield the type of results he had hoped for — aside of the lofty salary. Sarr was unable to unseat Benjamin Pavard as the club’s starting right-back in 2020/21 and this season, saw Josip Stanisic jump over him on the club’s depth chart as well.

At times, Sarr slumped enough to have both Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann opt to use Niklas Süle as a right-back over Sarr as well.

Now. however, Sarr is getting consistent playing time with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations and might have re-discovered his desire to play. We should see if that hunger for playing time will supersede his need for a big salary during the summer.