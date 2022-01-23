Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidović faces stalled first team debut, possibly going out on loan this summer

Gabriel Vidović is reportedly one of the “next big things” coming out of the Bayern Munich academy, but various injuries and illnesses have kept the Bayern II player from making his first team debut.

According to Sport1, Vidović was set to be in the Bayern squad for Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund back in December, a few days after his 18th birthday, but a thigh injury cost him that opportunity. Then, he missed out on the matches against Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Köln because of a cold. Now? It’s an Achilles issue that will keep Vidović away from the Bayern’s match with Hertha Berlin.

Julian Nagelsmann is a fan of Vidović saying, “He is an outstanding footballer. I’ll be happy when he’s healthy again.”

And, the Bayern coach isn’t the only one keeping an eye on him. That same Sport1 report says that clubs in the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga are interested in the player, while foreign clubs including Barcelona are watching Vidović.

For now, Bayern aren’t too worried about his future. Vidović is currently under contract with Bayern through the summer of 2023, and it’s likely that he’s going to receive his first professional contract soon.

This summer, they will sit down together and determine the next step in his development, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him head out on loan.