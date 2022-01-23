Report: 16 year old Paul Wanner in Bayern Munich’s squad for Hertha Berlin match

Bayern Munich travel to the capital of Germany on Sunday to take on Hertha Berlin in a Bundesliga encounter. Despite players continuing to return from being out due to COVID or injuries, at least one kid will stay with the first team for now. According to a report for Sport1, head coach Julian Nagelsmann still plans on keeping 16 year old Paul Wanner in the squad for the match.

Wanner made his debut for the first team in Bayern’s 1-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the club’s return to Bundesliga action from the winter break. He featured for 15 minutes in that match becoming the club’s youngest ever first team player and the second youngest Bundesliga player ever. He then played for 7 minutes FC Köln.

Bayern are very high on Wanner. Nagelsmann recently said, “(Wanner is) an incredible talent, left foot, very fast, very sure of the ball, courageous.”

Wanner may not see the field for the first team in another match this season, but it’s very clear that Wanner is turning heads at the club.