Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

The Bundesliga only just came back, and it’s going away again. Such is the international calendar of 2022, thanks to the Qatar World Cup.

This week, Bayern Munich take on Hertha Berlin in a rare Sunday game, with the goal being to take all three points as always. The Berliners are presumably tired from their excursions against cross-town rivals Union in midweek, but Bayern still have a number of players doubtful due to COVID-19 infections and various other issues.

Of course, all of that will mean very little to Julian Nagelsmann. Having already suffered a defeat in 2022, he’ll go into this game with as much firepower as his squad can muster. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller are both in red-hot form, while Leroy Sane could make his comeback to the starting XI after a long hiatus due to illness. On the defensive end of things, the return of Lucas Hernandez should definitely help Niklas Sule and Benjamin Pavard keep things tight at the back. Can Nagelsmann keep his team ticking along?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Time: 5:30 pm local time, 11:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

