Bayern Munich Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr find Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 opponents

Bayern Munich’s two representatives at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have learned who they will be facing in next week’s Round of 16. Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Cameroon will face Comoros, while Bouna Sarr and Senegal take on Cape Verde.
Choupo-Moting and Cameroon won Group A and will face Comoros who finished in third place in Group C. Comoros upset Ghana on the final matchday to take the third spot in their group. They will play on Monday.
Sarr and Senegal won Group B and were drawn against Cape Verde who finished in third place in Group A. Cape Verde secured a point on the final matchday against Cameroon to secure their spot in the knockout rounds. They will play on Tuesday.
Round of 16
Burkina Faso vs. Gabon
Nigeria vs. Tunisia
Senegal vs. Cape Verde
Mali vs. Equatorial Guinea
Guinea vs. Gambia
Cameroon vs. Comoros
Ivory Coast vs. Egypt
Morocco vs. Malawi
