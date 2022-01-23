Bayern Munich Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr find Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 opponents

Bayern Munich’s two representatives at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have learned who they will be facing in next week’s Round of 16. Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Cameroon will face Comoros, while Bouna Sarr and Senegal take on Cape Verde.

Choupo-Moting and Cameroon won Group A and will face Comoros who finished in third place in Group C. Comoros upset Ghana on the final matchday to take the third spot in their group. They will play on Monday.

Sarr and Senegal won Group B and were drawn against Cape Verde who finished in third place in Group A. Cape Verde secured a point on the final matchday against Cameroon to secure their spot in the knockout rounds. They will play on Tuesday.

Round of 16

Burkina Faso vs. Gabon

Nigeria vs. Tunisia

Senegal vs. Cape Verde

Mali vs. Equatorial Guinea

Guinea vs. Gambia

Cameroon vs. Comoros

Ivory Coast vs. Egypt

Morocco vs. Malawi