Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich still scoping FC Barcelona’s Pedri?; Barca wants Gabriel Vidovic, Kenan Yildiz; Chelsea eyeing VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa; Manchester City leads on Julian Alvarez; Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus?; and MORE!

This probably won’t help relations between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona — the Bavarians are rumored to still be poking at Pedri, but a move just seems completely unlikely to me:

German champions Bayern Munich are said to be keeping a close eye on Barcelona midfielder Pedri, with a report from Sport 1, via Fichajes, saying that they will make an attempt to sign the 19-year-old in the next transfer window. Pedri’s burst into Barcelona’s senior team hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Bavarians had approached the young midfielder before he extended his deal with the club, and things have been quite sour between the two teams since. According to the source, Barcelona have expressed their displeasure with Bayern’s alleged contact, leaving the club president Joan Laporta “increasingly irritated” by the behaviour. The record German champions are accused of poaching Pedri as well as Sergino Dest without consulting Barcelona. “It is true that Bayern have exchanged views with Barça players without informing Barça,” a Catalan insider is quoted as saying. “I wouldn’t say that the relationship between the clubs is very bad, but it’s certainly not what it used to be,” he added.

Bayern Munich just does not seem to be in need of a player like Pedri at this stage — even if he is a prodigious talent.

Aside of Niklas Süle, FC Barcelona is reportedly interested in trying to pry Gabriel Vidovic and Kene Yidiz from Bayern Munich:

Most recently, FC Barcelona was associated with a commitment from Niklas Süle. But the centre-back isn’t the only Bayern player the Catalans are said to have on their list. As “Sport1” reports, Barca are interested in Gabriel Vidovic and Kenan Yildiz from the campus. Striker Vidovic came this season and currently plays for Bayern’s second team in the regional league, for which the 18-year-old has contributed 12 goals in 20 games. Yildiz (16) is at home in central midfield and currently plays for the U19s.

With the way talent is developing at Bayern Munich these days, it is not hard to think Barca and other clubs will come calling.

It was a big week in the world of Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski received a big honor and we received contract news on Serge Gnabry and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic — along with a potential move for Denis Zakaria.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Why Lewandowski deserved better from Lionel Messi.

The latest on a potential contract extension for Gnabry.

Somewhat begrudgingly giving Brazzo respect and acknowledging he deserves a contract extension (even if he royally botched the Hansi Flick ordeal last season).

The potential transfer of Zakaria, what it might cost, when it could happen, and who might be affected on the roster.

How far along I am in with the Bayern documentary and where I stand on the other shows I’m watching.

Manchester City is said to be leading Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and FC Barcelona on River Plate striker Julian Alvarez:

Manchester City are set to beat the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signing of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, according to a new report, which includes details on the finances involved in a potential swoop for the Argentine. The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a move for 21-year-old forward Julian Alvarez, who has emerged as one of the brightest attacking prospects in South America following his rise through the academy ranks at River Plate. Alvarez, who has made five appearances for the Argentina senior squad, is set to complete a transfer to Manchester City in the coming days, though the Etihad side are reportedly expected to see the striker spend the remainder of the season at River Plate before heading to Manchester in August. Manchester City’s interest in a summer move for a world-class forward such as Erling Haaland or Harry Kane will not be affected by their impending acquisition of Alvarez, who had previously attracted from Manchester United, as per reports. According to Paul Hirst and Pol Ballús of The Times, while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are all interested in signing Julian Alvarez, Manchester City are now thought to be the attacker’s likeliest destination.

With no DFB-Pokal to worry about, Bayern Munich had the opportunity to get rested and healthy this week, which should there are plenty of bad things in store this weekend for Hertha Berlin.

Die Alte Dame is not exactly lighting the world on fire and, truthfully, it is tough to find many reasons that Hertha Berlin would be able to slow down Bayern Munich.

This is what we have on tape for this episode:

A look at where each team sits within the Bundesliga table.

The legitimate threat that Hertha Berlin could end up in a fight for its first flight life.

A look at who is in and who is out for Bayern Munich.

What Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI selections on the backline and in the central midfield might tell us about futures of players like Niklas Süle, Marcel Sabitzer, and Corentin Tolisso.

A prediction on the match.

Chelsea FC is looking for a left wing-back and VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa is said to be among the names at the top of the list. Sosa, of course, was linked to Bayern Munich last season:

Borna Sosa is next on Chelsea’s left wing-back list after missing out on Luca Digne, reports Birmingham Live. The Stuttgart defender is a Croatian international - although his club are not having an easy time of it in the Bundesliga this season, and sit 17th in the table.

Juventus could be shifting its courtship of Dusan Vlahovic into high gear: