Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic becoming a legitimate option to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich?

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has become one of the most sought after strikers on the transfer market.

With Robert Lewandowski’s future at Bayern Munich, somewhat in question at the moment, Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni is reporting that Vlahovic will be “heavily courted” by Bayern Munich, where the club could find lesser competition than it would for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland:

Bayern are preparing for the possibility of a Lewandowski departure. In addition to Haaland - for whom the competition is huge - Dušan Vlahović will also be heavily courted by Bayern. Vlahović is now no longer just an idea, but a concrete track [@EnzoBucchioni] pic.twitter.com/2E8TymKjTi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 21, 2022

The rumors linking Vlahovic to Bayern Munich have been persisting, but everything seems contingent on Lewandowski. Should the Polish star leave Bayern Munich, the club would go into overdrive to find a suitable replacement.

Haaland, of course, would like be the first target, but Vlahovic could be the next option given his youth and potential. Vlahovic, though, will likely not be much of a cost savings in terms of a transfer free from Haaland. With Haaland’s release clause rumored to be anywhere from €75-€90 million, the cost would be inconsequential for a talent of that ilk. Fiorentina, though, has been rumored to have lofty expectations on a fee for Vlahovic, with some reports even venturing into the nine-figure range.

According to Sky, Vlahovic has already received inquiries from the Premier League, but the youngster has “other ideas”:

Fiorentina have received an offer from a Premier League side for Dusan Vlahovic, but the striker has "other ideas" says the club's chief executive Joe Barone ❌ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2022

Arsenal FC is one of the Premier clubs rumored to have interest in Vlahovic.