Bayern Munich Alumni: Douglas Costa to...the LA Galaxy?

Former two-time Bayern Munich player Douglas Costa could be on the move once again.

The Juventus winger, who is on loan at Gremio is drawing serious interest from the MLS side:

The LA Galaxy are in pursuit of Brazil international midfielder Douglas Costa, a source confirmed to ESPN. Costa, 31, had been on loan at Gremio from Italian giants Juventus. But following Gremio’s relegation to Serie B last month, the club is facing a significant cut to its finances, and Costa is close to terminating his loan. One source said that negotiations between Costa and the Galaxy were “moving along” but not done yet. The Galaxy are in need of bolstering their midfield following the offseason departures of Jonathan dos Santos to Club America and Sebastian Lletget via a trade to the New England Revolution, even after they acquired Marky Delgado from Toronto FC earlier on Friday.

Costa’s last stint in Bavaria was not exactly noteworthy, but Los Angeles would offer the Brazilian a fresh start.