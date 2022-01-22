Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation becoming more clear

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich’s future in between the sticks could be fluid if Manuel Neuer sign a contract extension.
A new deal for Neuer would send shockwaves through the campus and have an effect on a number of players. Let’s take a look at how things could shake out per Hau:
- Manuel Neuer: A contract extension would represent an immediate solution for the club. How long Neuer can continue to play at this level remains a mystery, but it is not hard to imagine he has at least three good years left in him.
- Alexander Nübel: Well, things are not looking so bright for the former Schalke 04 man. With Neuer likely extending his deal, it is easy to think the AS Monaco goalkeeper will quickly leave the club.
- Sven Ulreich: Ulreich might appear to be on solid footing, but Hau says that Bayern Munich could seek to bring in Stefan Ortega as the new back-up for next season. Ulreich is only on a one-year contract and could easily find himself shut out next season.
- Johannes Schenk: Schenk is well-regarded on campus and could make Bayern Munich re-think its plans for both Ulreich and Ortega according to Hau.
- Christian Früchtl: The youngster appears likely to leave and could pave the way even more clear for Schenk to be promoted.
- Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: Hoffmann is doing well at Sunderland and is considered unlikely to return to Bayern Munich. Hoffmann is happy in England and is enjoying his regular playing time.
