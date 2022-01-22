Robert Lewandowski is compartmentalizing talks about his future with Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski’s contract at Bayern Munich is currently set to expire in June 2023 and at this juncture, it is unclear as to whether or not he will agree to a contract extension prior to that summer.

Despite the club knowing that they would like to keep hold of him for as long as possible, there haven’t quite yet been any indications that a contract extension will definitely occur. For Lewandowski, the window of opportunity to experience something else at the top level is shrinking as each season passes, so he could very well decide to leave Bayern by June 2023. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is often touted as Lewandowski’s long-term replacement at Bayern, but even with a potential sale of Lewandowski prior to 2023, Haaland would cost Bayern a fortune, which isn’t something they’re necessarily willing to accept.

For now, Lewandowski isn’t focused on all of the external noise surrounding his contract. It’s no secret that anyone and everyone would be champing at the bit to sign the Polish international if he were to make it clear he wanted to leave Bayern, but he’s remaining increasingly tight-lipped over the situation, as is Bayern’s front office.

Lewandowski was recently named FIFA Men’s Best Player for 2021 and during the acceptance of the honor, he was asked about his future with Bayern, or elsewhere. In diplomatic fashion, he described how he’s able to compartmentalize all of the talks about his future to just be able to focus on his performances for now. “I have to be honest: if you show your performance on the pitch, it doesn’t matter whether you are for team A, B or C We’re talking about the top European teams. What I’ve shown, what we’ve shown, is among the best,” he replied (kicker).

He went on to say that right now, it’s about staying “calm and focused on the matter.” He doesn’t want any of the contract discussions to get in the way of the electric form he’s right now for Bayern, having already scored 23 Bundesliga goals after 19 match weeks and 27 in total across all competitions. “That’s my top priority, I don’t want to think too much about other things. I’m such an experienced player, I can put everything else aside and focus on my job,” he continued.

At 33-years-old, he also shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Like a fine wine, he just seems to continuously get better with age. His health and fitness regiment is largely helped by his wife, Anna, who is a professional nutritionist among other professional occupations. With how he’s still performing there’s nothing to suggest Lewandowski couldn’t play at the highest levels for another three or four years, but that is still a question that he’s waiting to answer himself. “I’m still getting to know my body. I know myself very well, of course, but if I see that there is still something to be done, then I will do it. If I get asked that question again in two or three years, I can probably say more,” he explained.