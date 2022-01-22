Bayern Munich’s Nick Salihamidzic promoted to second team

Bayern Munich has promoted Nick Salihamidzic, the son of Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic from the U-19 squad to the club’s second team.

Samihamidzic, an 18-year-old right-back, has joined his cousin, Lucas Copado, on the Bayern Munich II roster.

With so much movement among the teams of late, the rosters for the senior team, Bayern Munich II, and the U-19s should begin to settle after the January transfer window closes:

Nick Salihamidžić has been promoted to Bayern II. The plan is to include him permanently in the second team to help them win promotion. The 18-year old trained from time to time with FCB II in the first half of the season but was part of the U19s. Now he's promoted [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/b6ObKEv68j — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) January 21, 2022

Organizationally, Bayern Munich is not exactly overloaded with options at right-back. Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanisic are currently the top options on first team, while Taylor Booth has made 11 appearances at the position for Bayern Munich II.

It is expected that Bayern Munich will at least explore options at right-back this summer. The club was connected with Sergino Dest, but his cost and his desire to stay with FC Barcelona would seem to be a detriment in a move.