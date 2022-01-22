 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Nick Salihamidzic promoted to second team

There is a lot of moving and shaking in Bayern Munich’s youth system.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen U19 v SL Benfica U19 - Group E - UEFA Youth League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has promoted Nick Salihamidzic, the son of Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic from the U-19 squad to the club’s second team.

Samihamidzic, an 18-year-old right-back, has joined his cousin, Lucas Copado, on the Bayern Munich II roster.

With so much movement among the teams of late, the rosters for the senior team, Bayern Munich II, and the U-19s should begin to settle after the January transfer window closes:

Organizationally, Bayern Munich is not exactly overloaded with options at right-back. Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanisic are currently the top options on first team, while Taylor Booth has made 11 appearances at the position for Bayern Munich II.

It is expected that Bayern Munich will at least explore options at right-back this summer. The club was connected with Sergino Dest, but his cost and his desire to stay with FC Barcelona would seem to be a detriment in a move.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...