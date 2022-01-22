Report: Bayern Munich met with representatives of Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen in December

There has been some skepticism regarding Bayern Munich’s potential pursuit of Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen, but it appears that the club could have already held preliminary talks with the 25-year-old Denmark international.

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich already met with Christensen’s representatives back in December:

The Chelsea FC defender would also be available for a free transfer in the summer. SPORT1 knows: The Bayern bosses met the management of the Danish central defender in December to express their interest.

Almost any move for a defender hinges on Niklas Süle’s contract negotiations. The Germany international’s future is expected to be finalized within the next month. Should Süle and Bayern Munich decide to part ways, the club could look to Christensen as a cheap, experienced replacement.

With Benjamin Pavard’s desire to make a permanent move to center-back, though, Bayern Munich could realistically be looking to plug more than one hole on the backline during the summer.