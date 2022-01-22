Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea eyeing Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; No one peed on Ricardo Pepi at FC Augsburg; Liverpool wants Denis Zakaria; The latest on Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso; plus MORE!

Chelsea FC is reportedly ready to pounce on Robert Lewandowski should there be any hesitancy in the Pole in extending his contract with Bayern Munich:

Chelsea could reportedly swoop to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if they consider replacing Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku, 28, has recently earned his place back in the starting lineup, though he has struggled for form in front of goal, netting just three times in his last 18 appearances across all competitions, and failing to do so since his controversial interview with Sky Italia last month. With the Belgium international’s long-term future up in the air, football.london claims that Chelsea may consider signing Lewandowski as his replacement in the summer. The 33-year-old could allegedly be put up for sale by Bayern if the striker fails to agree fresh terms over a new contract. Lewandowski’s current deal is due to expire in June 2023, though the Bundesliga giants have offered him a two-year extension. The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year, who has scored 34 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this term, has also been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

If (a somewhat big if) Lewandowski does leave Bayern Munich, I still always think of him as moving to Real Madrid or FC Barcelona. It seems odd, but the Poland international has to map out his future in just a few weeks. That seems like a pressure, but knowing Lewandowski, he already has his plan set.

A decision on Niklas Süle’s future with Bayern Munich should be set in mid-February:

However, everyone involved will probably only have clarity in the middle to the end of February – then, according to SPORT1 information, Süle’s management wants to sit down again with the Bayern bosses and look for a solution. Nevertheless, the squad planners around Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe are preparing in the background in case the 26-year-old international changes. Several rumors are circulating at home and abroad about potential successors.

Bayern Munich is already in the contingency process should Süle decide he wants a new challenge, but leaving the club now could prove to be a tough decision for the Germany international.

It was a big week in the world of Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski received a big honor and we received contract news on Serge Gnabry and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic — along with a potential move for Denis Zakaria.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Why Lewandowski deserved better from Lionel Messi.

The latest on a potential contract extension for Gnabry.

Somewhat begrudgingly giving Brazzo respect and acknowledging he deserves a contract extension (even if he royally botched the Hansi Flick ordeal last season).

The potential transfer of Zakaria, what it might cost, when it could happen, and who might be affected on the roster.

How far along I am in with the Bayern documentary and where I stand on the other shows I’m watching.

Liverpool could be in the mix for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria:

Liverpool are one of three sides to have made a serious approach for Denis Zakaria. That’s according to ESPN who say that the Reds will do battle with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the midfielder. Zakaria, of Borussia Monchengladbach, will be out of contract in the summer. That means that his club are willing to listen to offers this month to avoid losing him for nothing.

Zakaria is rumored to be on Bayern Munich’s shortlist to provide support to the defensive midfield and center-back. While not a true, center-back, it seems that the Bavarians believe that Zakaria could fill a Javi Martinez-type of role on the roster.

Christian Falk, however, says that a pursuit of Zakaria is not just contingent on Niklas Süle leaving the club. Falk said that Zakaria could also be brought in to replace Corentin Tolisso, should the Frenchman leave in the summer:

Denis Zakaria would be Bayern's solution if they lose Süle or Tolisso or both. FCB's interest in the player is 'hot'. Other clubs like Man United & Juventus are interested - but Zakaria would be a typical 'Brazzo deal' as a free agent [Bayern Insider, @cfbayern, @itstheicebird] pic.twitter.com/EVQrbRcyrz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 21, 2022

Just in case you were wondering, FC Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl does not urinate on his players. Apparently, this got so much traction that Augsburg actually issued an official statement:

Eigentlich offensichtlich, dass dieses "Zitat" gefaked ist! Wir können über vieles lachen und nehmen uns auch selbst oftmals nicht allzu ernst. Aber nachdem das einige von Euch da draußen anscheinend glauben, stellen wir hiermit einmal klar, dass es sich um einen Fake handelt. pic.twitter.com/xBPQpKcej5 — FC Augsburg (@FCAugsburg) January 20, 2022

I still have to get used to the German culture. When I was finally in the shower after the first training session, I suddenly felt something wet on my thigh. Weinzierl just peed on me and said that was part of it. I was now his player.

I mean...do people think things are that freaky in Germany?

Corentin Tolisso’s future appeared to be headed away from Munich, but now things could be changing. It appears that both sides might have at least some interest in continuing their relationship:

Bayern bosses have changed their mind and are now ready to hold talks with Tolisso over a new contract. The player can also imagine staying in Munich. The club is aware that Tolisso can still be relied on to bring solid performances [Bayern Insider, @cfbayern, @itstheicebird] pic.twitter.com/ItzpSc9LhZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 21, 2022

With no DFB-Pokal to worry about, Bayern Munich had the opportunity to get rested and healthy this week, which should there are plenty of bad things in store this weekend for Hertha Berlin.

Die Alte Dame is not exactly lighting the world on fire and, truthfully, it is tough to find many reasons that Hertha Berlin would be able to slow down Bayern Munich.

