Lothar Matthäus says letting Niklas Süle go would be a “bitter loss” for Bayern Munich

Niklas Süle’s future at Bayern Munich is still unclear. He still is yet to sign a contract extension, with his current contract set to expire this summer. There’s a handful of Bayern players that are in a similar situation with upcoming expiring contracts, but they’ve at least signaled that an extension is more than likely in the cards at some point in the future. For Süle’s case, there haven’t been clear indications that he’s ready and willing to sign an extension despite being an integral piece in Bayern’s back line for Julian Nagelsmann.

There have been a number of clubs linked with potentially signing Süle either this winter or summer including Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, and FC Barcelona. Nothing is concrete and is speculation at best at this juncture, but in a recent interview with Abendzeitung, Lothar Matthäus reiterated what a “bitter loss” it would be for Bayern to lose the defender either this winter or summer.

“Süle has regained his composure, he is performing consistently well again. He is also an important player for the German national team, even more so now that (Jerome) Boateng and Mats Hummels are no longer with them,” Matthäus said of Süle’s importance to both Bayern and Die Mannschaft. Most impressively, he has put forth solid performances for Bayern when he’s had to deputize at right back when Benjamin Pavard was unavailable for a brief stretch during the hinrunde. There had even been an argument that Süle was the long term solution for Bayern at right-back, even though he’s a center back by trade.

Losing David Alaba on a free transfer to Real Madrid over the summer was less than ideal for Bayern, especially as it came during the same window as saying goodbye to both Javi Martinez and Boateng. Because of that, the risk of potentially losing Süle on a free transfer as a player that has significant worth and value is of grave concern for Bayern. “That would be a bitter loss for Bayern, after Alaba and Boateng, the third central defender would be gone within a very short time,” Matthäus stressed.

Of course, Bayern still has both Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez as center backs, and Pavard can even play there, but losing Süle would be losing top quality depth in that position. Especially with COVID cases running rampant across Europe, depth is key down the stretch for managers of any club, let alone Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich, especially as we approach the resumption of the Champions League.