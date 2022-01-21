Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt has an important fan at Bayern Munich

As we saw in the Daily Schmankerl, Bayern Munich is rumored to have interest in Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt once again.

Before his highly publicized move to Italy in 2019, De Ligt was closely linked to Bayern Munich and reportedly has a big — and important — fan at the club: Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic.

Salihamidzic could be looking for some help on the backline and De Ligt is rumored to be at the top of his wish list per Sport1:

According to the Italian newspaper Repubblica, Bayern are once again showing interest in the Dutchman. And: Juventus should be ready to let the 22-year-old Dutchman go in the summer. Price tag: 65 million euros! And there would still be a few million in salary on top. Do Bayern really want to get involved? In view of the current corona situation, probably not. On the other hand, Salihamidzic is considered a big fan of de Ligt. It’s an open secret that he was keen to sign him before his transfer from Ajax to Juve in July 2019. According to SPORT1 information, all the numbers had already been negotiated before the change burst on the home straight. “We were in very good talks. It’s a shame that it didn’t work out in the end,” confirmed de Ligt’s advisor Mino Raiola recently in the SPORT1 interview.

Should Niklas Süle and/or Benjamin Pavard leave town, Salihamidzic’s fandom of De Ligt could come back into play.