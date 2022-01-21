Adidas releases 2022 pregame warm-up shirts for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s 2022 pregame warm-up shirt is finally here after an earlier leak in September. Compared to the earlier leak, the blue stripes appear much darker, making it more bearable than the one from the leaked images.

Let’s take a look at the pictures and you can tell us exactly what you think of the design:

Bayern's new 2022 pre-match shirt pic.twitter.com/BQoBe3aSqw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 20, 2022

The red-blue noodle soup looks bland and as you can see in the second picture, this kit is all about the optical illusions. Adidas’ pre-game kits are usually not great and this kit continues in the same line. A zigzag pattern would made so much difference instead of these waves. Having said that, we hope this kit comes with some magic along with its Harry Potter’s looks. Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann will need all the magic they can get to keep the roster fit, healthy and available in the business half of the season.

Let us know how you feel about this kit and your favourite warm-up kit from recent seasons.