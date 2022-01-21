Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard would be open to Champions League redux with PSG

When it comes to sizing up the remaining Champions League field, many fans are putting together spicy match-ups in their head for the next round.

As for the players, not even Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard could stop himself from envisioning a third consecutive Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

“I would sign for a Bayern-PSG final? Of course. As long as we are in the final, I’d sign directly up for that. Paris is a great team with very great players. In Ligue 1, they are first, in the Champions League they are also successful. They are among the favorites,” Pavard told Telefoot (as captured Canal Supporters).

Bayern Munich, of course, was shorthanded and ultimately ousted from the Champions League last season, but did did knock off PSG in the 2019/2020 UCL championship.

Pavard’s confidence is good to hear, but even the Frenchman would acknowledge that the Bavarians will have a sturdy test against Red Bull Salzburg before the squad can start thinking about what might be next.