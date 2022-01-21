Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 34 — Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski deserved better from Leo Messi; Contract extensions for Serge Gnabry and Brazzo?; A winter transfer for Denis Zakaria; and MORE!

It was a big week in the world of Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski received a big honor and we received contract news on Serge Gnabry and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic — along with a potential move for Denis Zakaria.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Why Lewandowski deserved better from Lionel Messi.

The latest on a potential contract extension for Gnabry.

Somewhat begrudgingly giving Brazzo respect and acknowledging he deserves a contract extension (even if he royally botched the Hansi Flick ordeal last season).

The potential transfer of Zakaria, what it might cost, when it could happen, and who might be affected on the roster.

How far along I am in with the Bayern documentary and where I stand on the other shows I’m watching.

