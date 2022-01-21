 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich Frauen bring in goalkeeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir on loan from Everton

Some goalkeeping depth has been added for the Frauen.

FC Bayern Munich - VfL Wolfsburg Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Bayern Munich Frauen announced the team will be bringing in Icelandic goalkeeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir on loan from Everton through June 2022.

”I am very happy and grateful that I can play in such a big club as Bayern. The team is great and have already given me a very warm welcome. The team, the trainers and the conditions here are really very professional. That’s impressive,” Rúnarsdóttirn told FCBayern.com. “Above all, I want to develop as a player and as a person and gain as many new experiences as possible.”

Everton released the following statement on its website regarding the move:

Everton Women goalkeeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. The Iceland international joined Everton in the summer and spent the first half of the campaign with KIF Örebro DFF in the Swedish top-flight.

She now joins the reigning Frauen Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who currently sit top of the German league. The 18-year-old signed a three-year deal with Everton which runs until the end of June 2024. The Club wishes Cecilía. well for the remainder of the campaign.

