Uli Hoeneß has high praise for Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann

The transition from Hansi Flick to Julian Nagelsmann has been pretty seamless at Bayern Munich and one person that has been impressed is club legend Uli Hoeneß.

“I’m always amazed that such a young fellow is already so mature and thinks outside the box. We can all count ourselves lucky to have him, but we must also emphasize that Hansi Flick has also done a very good job here,” told Abendzeitung. “In my opinion, the game against Gladbach took place under irregular circumstances. We had to play with 16-year-olds on the bench. That’s never happened. But the way the team performed in Köln, I directly called Julian and told him I liked it. It was dominant and brilliant.”

Nagelsmann has overseen a very strong period for the Bavarians and looks to have the club poised and ready for success domestically and in Europe.

“We’ve had an outstanding season so far, and we’re playing very attractive, attacking football. It’s a pity that fans can only watch it from home. The performances in the Champions League especially were great,” Uli Hoeneß said. “There are so many good teams. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are strong. The winner from Real against Paris will also be among the favorites. The form of the day is decisive. But we are able to beat everyone on a good day.”