Official: Matteo Perez Vinlöf inks deal with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have signed Swedish junior international Matteo Perez Vinlöf. Vinlöf, a 16-year-old left-back, comes over from Hammarby IF’s youth program and has signed a long-term contract. Last year, Vinlöf had already completed a trial training week at the record champions’ youth academy.

Campus sporting director Holger Seitz was pleased to add another bright prospect to his arsenal.

“With Matteo we have signed a very interesting and exciting player for our youth teams. He convinced us with his appearances during the trial training session, among other things, and will strengthen our junior teams in the left-back position. We are pleased to welcome another promising talent to the campus,” Seitz said.

Perez Vinlöf will live at the boarding school on the FC Bayern campus and start team training with U-19s on Wednesday.

While the professionals have not been active in the transfer window, the campus has added a few players to help bolster the ranks.