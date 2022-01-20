Report: Bayern Munich could act quickly on Denis Zakaria — and play him as a center-back

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria could heat up and see a move happen before the winter transfer window closes.

Per the report, Bayern Munich could be acting with a sense of urgency as several other top clubs want Zakaria. Manchester United, Juventus, Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund are all rumored to be in the mix.

While Zakaria would be a free transfer during the summer, the interest in him has ramped up enough to get the bidding started on a winter move.

So, what would it cost to get Zakaria? That information — if true — might surprise you.

According to Bild, Gladbach wants €9 million, but Bayern Munich would only be willing to pay half of that number given that Zakaria can walk away for free in July.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the report was that Bayern Munich would be planning to use Zakaria as a center-back, which would likely mean that Niklas Sule’s days with Bayern Munich are just about over.

If the move does happen, Benjamin Pavard’s future with the club could also be in doubt. As of now, though, Zakaria would be the fifth French-speaking player on Bayern’s backline as he would join Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Bouna Sarr, and Tanguy Nianzou.

Zakaria would also be considered as a back-up option in the midfield as well.