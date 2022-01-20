Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry talks Miami jaunt, what lies ahead

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry can see his squad atop the Bundesliga table, but knows there is still plenty of time for other clubs to make a run at the Rekordmeister.

Specifically, Gnabry has identified the team’s upcoming match against RB Leipzig as one of the Rückrunde’s key fixtures.

“Of course Leipzig have a great squad. A lot of talented individual players. This season, they have struggled so far but that doesn’t mean that on game day, they are not ready to play. It’s going to be a big game for us and also to increase our lead over Borussia Dortmund,” Gnabry said to Bundesliga.com. “We have to win, especially in the big games like against Leipzig. Hopefully by then we will have won all of our games and then get another three points against Leipzig.”

Gnabry also touched on his performances, which have been a bit of a roller coaster this season.

“Obviously, the months in November — October, November — didn’t go too well for me. I was out quarantining for corona - I mean as a contact person for corona. It kind of knocked me out of rhythm but then again, coming back I was eager to put on good performances and am eager to continue that way now,” said Gnabry.

Finally, Gnabry took some time to comment on his December trip to the United States, where he was seen wearing overalls to a Miami Heat game.

“I took a trip to Miami just before Christmas. I was able to see the Heat game against the Indiana Pacers. I really enjoyed going there. For me, it’s always nice to see a sporting event and not be the one on the pitch. Just chilling, relaxing courtside, and seeing how the players are doing,” Gnabry said. “How they get into their zone. Just taking away a couple things from their sport. Where [the interest] comes from? From development over the years. I like watching LeBron James and James Harden and all those guys, so whenever I can I always try to watch a game.”