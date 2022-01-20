Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann is reconsidering winter window signings

With players like Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies ruled out of play for at least a few weeks, Bayern Munich has to reconsider a possible transfer in the winter window. Bayern could use at least another depth player to patch any holes should any more Bayern players miss games and to help reliever overload.

Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch reports that Julian Nagelsmann stated that since Davies and Goretzka are out, he does not rule out a winter window transfer. Nagelsmann is supposedly a fan of winter window signings, but it needs to be an economic fit.

Passiert da noch was? #Nagelsmann schließt Neuzugänge nicht aus, da #Davies und #Goretzka länger fehlen. "Ich bin ein Fan von Wintertransfers." Aber: Es muss wirtschaftlich passen, Markt derzeit überschaubar. #FCBayern — Maximilian Koch (@Koch_AZ) January 14, 2022

Who Bayern would sign us up for debate. Players like Denis Zakaria could be signed on a free at the end of the season, so it makes sense to hold off to sign a player like that, but there are certainly names like Evan Ndicka and Joe Scally.

It would be disastrous to have a second straight season in the Champions League fall short due to players missing time but it is always a risk. However, if Bayern are able to make a bargain signing or two, they could certainly help mitigate that risk. Almost all of the Champions League winners in the last ten years had great options coming off the bench.