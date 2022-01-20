Kit Leak: A white and gold away kit for Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich may be going in a direction that they have not yet gone — a white and gold kit. According to leaked images obtained by Footy Headlines, Bayern appear to show a white hoodie with with gold letters and logos. A concept kit based on the leaked hoodie can be seen below in a tweet from Footy Headlines.

Bayern München 22-23 Away Kit Info Leaked: https://t.co/4sG1TlP62o — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 19, 2022

Bayern have generally released at least one white kit each season — normally either the away or third kit. They have also used gold multiple times — including on two kits this year. This season’s Munich-themed away kit is black with gold letters and the Oktoberfest-themed special kit is green with gold letters. However the German Rekordmeister have never used a white and gold kit combination.

If the rumors are true, a white kit with gold letters and logos has a lot of potential. Of course kits with gold letters look better with the gold Club World Cup Winners’ badge. Hopefully Bayern can earn that again while they are still wearing this color combination.