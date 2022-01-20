 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kit Leak: A white and gold away kit for Bayern Munich?

If the rumors are true, the gold and white combination will be the clubs first.

Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Photo by Gaston Szermann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich may be going in a direction that they have not yet gone — a white and gold kit. According to leaked images obtained by Footy Headlines, Bayern appear to show a white hoodie with with gold letters and logos. A concept kit based on the leaked hoodie can be seen below in a tweet from Footy Headlines.

Bayern have generally released at least one white kit each season — normally either the away or third kit. They have also used gold multiple times — including on two kits this year. This season’s Munich-themed away kit is black with gold letters and the Oktoberfest-themed special kit is green with gold letters. However the German Rekordmeister have never used a white and gold kit combination.

Robert Lewandowski: Bayern striker wins Best Fifa Men’s Player of the Year award Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If the rumors are true, a white kit with gold letters and logos has a lot of potential. Of course kits with gold letters look better with the gold Club World Cup Winners’ badge. Hopefully Bayern can earn that again while they are still wearing this color combination.

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfL Bochum - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

