Corentin Tolisso’s contract talks with Bayern Munich are complicated

While many fans would like to see Bayern Munich reach an agreement on a contract extension with midfielder Corentin Tolisso, the club and the player are reportedly having a little trouble getting aligned on the best way to move forward.

According to Sky report Florian Plettenberg, the club recognizes Tolisso’s talent, but talks have become complicated because the Frenchman has great demands:

Update #Tolisso: Talks about a contract extension are still very complicated. Everyone is aware of his qualities when he’s totally fit. But he and his team around are demanding a lot. @SkySportsNews #FCBayern — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2022

“Demanding a lot” could mean a variety of things. Tolisso is in his prime, so there is no doubt that he will want to be paid accordingly — regardless of whether he is a starter or not.

Tolisso could also want Bayern Munich to commit to more years than they feel comfortable with. Given Tolisso’s long and storied injury history, Bayern Munich might be balking at a long-term agreement.

Finally, Tolisso could want assurances for playing time — something that would be very hard for the club to agree to given the collective excellence of players like Thomas Müller. Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka.