Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin (Rückrunde)

With no DFB-Pokal to worry about, Bayern Munich had the opportunity to get rested and healthy this week, which should there are plenty of bad things in store this weekend for Hertha Berlin.

Die Alte Dame is not exactly lighting the world on fire and, truthfully, it is tough to find many reasons that Hertha Berlin would be able to slow down Bayern Munich.

This is what we have on tape for this episode:

A look at where each team sits within the Bundesliga table.

The legitimate threat that Hertha Berlin could end up in a fight for its first flight life.

A look at who is in and who is out for Bayern Munich.

What Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI selections on the backline and in the central midfield might tell us about futures of players like Niklas Süle, Marcel Sabitzer, and Corentin Tolisso.

A prediction on the match.

