Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid, Chelsea eye Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso; Bayern, Liverpool, Man City want FC Barcelona’s Gavi; Arsenal dreaming of Dusan Vlahovic; Leeds United rejected on Brendan Aaronson bid; and MORE!

Chelsea FC and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso:

Real Madrid will need to fend off Chelsea in the race to sign Corentin Tolisso, with the Blues reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Saul Niguez. According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Corentin Tolisso is the subject of interest from Chelsea over a possible Bosman move in the summer transfer window. The Bayern Munich midfielder is also a target for Real Madrid.

It had been assumed for months that Tolisso would be moving on, but now there is at least some thought that both Bayern Munich and the player would be open to a contract extension.

Bayern Munich is reportedly one of the clubs taking a peek at FC Barcelona youngster Gavi. Chelsea, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the 17-year-old:

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man City are interested in Barcelona teenager Gavi, according to Sport. He has a €50m release clause. #FCBayern #CFC #LFC #MCFC #Barça — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 19, 2022

This would seem to be a lot of money for a position where Bayern Munich is not exactly hurting for young prospects.

Liverpool and Manchester United seem set to take advantage of Ousmane Dembele’s contract standoff with FC Barcelona:

Liverpool and Manchester United could be given a chance to sign Ousmane Dembele after the winger’s agent hit out at Barcelona ’s treatment of his client. Dembele is out of contract with Barcelona this summer and is yet to agree to an extension with the Spanish giants. Tensions around the situation have grown in recent days and, according to Sport , will come to a conclusion on Wednesday in crunch talks between the two parties.

Dembele’s salary expectations and injury history make him an extremely difficult target for just about any club to deal with. Still, someone is going to pay him...a lot.

Leeds United reportedly submitted a Є20 million bid for Red Bull Salzburg star and Philadelphia Union product Brendan Aaronson:

Leeds United have had a £15 million offer for US men’s national team forward Brenden Aaronson rejected by Red Bull Salzburg, The Athletic understands. The club remain intent on signing the forward despite their first offer being rejected.

Aaronson’s future seems extremely bright and Salzburg — and the Union alike — seem set to make a decent fee from a future sale.

It has been a good week for Bayern Munich fans (and even more so if you’re also an unabashed Liverpool fan like Tom) on the back of a resounding 4-0 victory against FC Köln that featured a Lewandowski goal hattrick and a Thomas Müller brace of assists. But of course, there are also some other topics of discussion that have popped up in recent weeks, and BFW’s dynamic duo is back to talk about them in length!

With the “FIFA Best Awards” ceremony taking place tomorrow, some contract extension talks looming on the horizon, and some tactical and personnel changes in the starting 11, there was quite a lot to talk about, with some Sabitzer propaganda and some Uber Eats league banter also sneaked in.

In this episode, Schnitzel and Tom discuss:

That dominant victory against Köln

Kingsley Coman’s contract extension

The contract situations of Neuer, Lewandowski, Müller, Gnabry and Süle

Bayern’s new-look midfield duo: Rolisso

Why Sabitzer shouldn’t be starting at LB (another Schnitzel rant)

The FIFA Men’s Best Player award, and why Lewandowski will be snubbed again

The performances of the 3 nominees the past year

The mighty clubs in the Uber Eats league and how Messi cannot stat pad against them

A brief look at the international break

Arsenal FC is one of the clubs interested in Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic:

Arsenal are trying to sign Vlahović since October - but Dusan is still planning to leave in summer, not now. Nothing has changed yet. Really complicated negotiation on player/agents side. #Vlahovic



❗️ Many clubs will be in the race in June.



More: https://t.co/m5TSJy3OEA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2022

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be extremely interested in Vlahovic, but both clubs have to sort out exactly what is going on with the respective futures of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are also said to want the 21-year-old scoring machine.

Gladbach star Alassane Plea could be yet another star set to leave the club:

Zenit St. Petersburg have asked Borussia Moenchengladbach for French striker Alassane Plea. Talks ongoing. #transfers



Plea’s also in Newcastle list among other options, looking for a new striker as Atalanta are still reluctant to sell Duván Zapata in January. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/fmoEuh183m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2022

Newcastle United is also reportedly seeking to bring in Plea as well:

TRUE✅ @NUFC want to make a bit for Alassane Plea (28) @borussia within the next 24 hours #EnglischeWoche pic.twitter.com/bg8j15sPvE — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 19, 2022

Plea is not the only one looking to bolt, though. Hannes Wolf is out and will head to Swansea City on loan:

Swansea City and Borussia Mönchengladbach have reached an agreement over a six-months-loan-deal for Hannes Wolf - confirmed! Paperwork done. NO buy option for the Championship side. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 19, 2022

