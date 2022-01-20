Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr and Sengegal qualify for AFCON Round of 16

Despite their second scoreless draw of the group stage, Senegal will top Group B with five points and advance to the Round of 16. Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr was instrumental in their advancement, including winning Man of the Match on the final matchday.

Even though featuring Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia up top, Senegal managed only one measly goal, coming in their 1-0 win against Zimbabwe. Otherwise, they settled for scoreless draws with Guinea and Malawi.

With winning the group, Senegal will face the third place team from either Group A or Group D. This will pit them against either Cape Verde from Group A or anyone from Egypt to Guinea-Bissau to Sudan in Group D.

The most shocking result of the day came from Group C when Comoros beat Ghana 3-2, knocking the Ghanaians out of the entire competition. While Ghana are on a bit of a downswing talent-wise, losing to a country of less than one million people is a shocking result for a powerhouse.