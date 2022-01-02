Leon Goretzka thinks part of Bayern Munich’s success is derived from its camaraderie

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka sat down with the club magazine, Säbener 51, for an extensive interview. One of the most intriguing parts of the interview was how Goretzka viewed the value of success and why the relationships within the squad were so important.

“We want to continue the most successful period that FC Bayern has ever had. We have already lost one title with the DFB Pokal, which annoys me a lot, but also motivates me,” said Goretzka. “To play for titles at this level, and with your friends and not just with football teammates. You can’t pay for that with any money in the world. I know that you can’t achieve something like that just by saying it, but I wanted to make it clear that I had a plan — and I have achieved my goal.”

The last part of Goretzka’s quote above was in reference to his previous statements about wanting to take on more responsibility. The Germany midfielder has certainly done that on — and off — the pitch.