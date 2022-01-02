Report: Michael Cuisance will bring Bayern Munich back €4 million from Venezia

Final details are starting to emerge in what looks to be a done deal between Bayern Munich and Venezia for midfielder Michael Cuisance.

While Cuisance was also linked to CSKA Moscow, the French midfielder is reportedly already in Italy, which means things could happen extremely quickly. Bild am Sonntag issued a report stating that Cuisance would not be at Monday’s training on Säbener Straße which @iMiaSanMia posted.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano then chimed in to confirm that Cuisance definitely would not be at training in Germany...because he is already in Italy:

he’s already in Venice — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2022

Cuisance will forever be known as a cautionary tale (for a number of reasons), but the Frenchman was a “just because we can” purchase by Bayern Munich if there ever was one.

There was no need for a midfielder at the time he moved over from Gladbach and all his time at Bayern Munich did was dent his reputation and stunt his development. Surely, the fault for the situation is on Cuisance’s advisors, who has zero foresight, Cuisance himself for being petulant at times, and also with Bayern Munich for bringing in a player that they simply did not need and had no real plan for.

This move is assuredly a win-win for both parties.