Lucas Copado talks extending with Bayern Munich, having football in his family, and juggling school

There are a lot of talented youngsters roaming around the Bayern Munich campus these days, but few of the prospects at Säbener Straße have the buzz around them like Lucas Copado. The 17-year-old talked to Transfermarkt about his extension, his football-famous family, and juggling the dual responsibilities of sport with school.

Copado joined Bayern in the summer of 2017 at the age of 13 from Unterhaching and recently signed a contract extension through 2024. There was a lot of interest from other clubs in the young forward, but he doesn’t see a reason to leave his current situation.

“I didn’t notice much of it because my father always tries to keep things away from me. I can only say that I was born in Munich, I live here with my father and my stepmother, my friends are here and that’s why I’m very happy. There was and is no real reason to join another club, because I am with the best club in Germany and one of the best in the world.”

Football is in Capado’s DNA. We all know his uncle is Bayern’s sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić; however, his father Francisco Copado played five seasons for Unterhaching in the early 2000s. Copado’s grandfather, Anton Schrobenhauser, was heavily involved at Unterhaching including a stint as the club’s treasurer.

“I’m still a youth player and haven’t achieved much. I benefit from my father, with whom I have a very close relationship. We talk pretty much after every game, we train in our free time when I feel like it, to work on my weaknesses. Again and again he gives me tips and solutions on how I can solve situations differently. We analyze my games and performances in order to keep getting better. It is very important to me, but I know that in the end only I can influence whether I achieve my goals.”

The young Copado isn’t the only Bayern player in recent memory with a famous father; however, he’s hoping to avoid having to leave Munich to find his footing in the professional game like Gianluca Gaudino, Lucas Scholl, and Luca Beckenbauer.

“Of course I’m often compared to my father, but that doesn’t put me under any pressure. The name alone won’t help you to make it. My path is important and what I do on and off the pitch. I give everything to achieve my big goal.”

As for how a 17-year-old kid juggles playing for Bayern and going to school at the same time? Take a look at his schedule.