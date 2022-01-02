 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Bayern Munich target Ricardo Pepi joining Augsburg in a record transfer

The 18 year old is set to join Augsburg in a the club’s biggest ever transfer fee.

By Phillip Quinn
FC Dallas v Los Angeles Galaxy Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images

According to 90min, rumored Bayern Munich target Ricardo Pepi is joining Augsburg in a record transfer fee. The Bundesliga side are giving FC Dallas $20 million (plus add-ons) for his services, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pepi will undergo his medical in Germany on Sunday.

There are two different records being broken by this transfer.

The first is that it’s the highest fee paid for a player who came through a MLS academy, topping Bayern’s signing of Alphonso Davies for $13.5 million (plus add-ons) back in 2018. It’s also the second largest transfer in MLS history only behind Miguel Almiron joining Newcastle.

The second record is Pepi becoming Augsburg’s biggest ever transfer. It will nearly double the roughly €10.5 million that Augsburg paid to Red Bull Salzburg for Martin Hinteregger in 2016.

Pepi exploded onto the scene in 2021, scoring 13 goals in 23 games for Dallas on his way to being named the MLS Young Player of the Year. He also received his first USA national team call-ups, picking up 3 goals and 3 assists in his first 7 matches

Augsburg need all the help they can get the offensive end of the field. They ended the first half of the season only one point out of the relegation zone, having scored the fourth fewest goals in the entire Bundesliga.

