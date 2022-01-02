Brian Brobbey pinpoints Julian Nagelsmann’s departure for Bayern Munich as the start of his troubles

Brian Brobbey’s tenure in the Bundesliga was a failure — and the young Dutchman has not been shy about pinpointing why he is already heading home on a loan assignment.

Unable to breakthrough at RB Leipzig, Brobbey is moving back to Ajax, but the young forward seems to think Julian Nagelsmann’s move to Bayern Munich doomed his transfer from the get-go.

“It was strange. He told me he was staying and then he decided to leave,” Brobbey said (as captured by Sport1). “I’ve talked about it several times. I don’t feel like explaining it any further. My agents thought Leipzig was the best step.”

It could also be said that Brobbey did not exactly embrace the move to Germany. Check out this quote from last July.

“I don’t have an apartment yet, I haven’t started any German lessons, I still have to meet the players and I haven’t followed the Bundesliga very much in the last few weeks. I hardly watch this league anyway,” Brobbey said.