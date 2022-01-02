Daily Schmankerl: Donny van de Beek prefers Bayern Munich over FC Barcelona; Manchester United enters fray for Boubacar Kamara; Bayern, PSG eyeing Man City youngster; Lucas Hernandez and a whale shark; Jonathan Burkardt to Lazio?; and MORE!

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek needs a fresh start — and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann thinks he knows just the right spot:

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek reportedly prefers to join Bayern Munich amidst strong interest from La Liga bigwigs Barcelona. According to a report from El Nacional, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek would be open to joining Bayern Munich as he looks to rekindle his career. The Dutchman is also courting interest from Barcelona. Bayern Munich have recently entered the picture to sign van de Beek from Manchester United. The German champions are in the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park as Corentin Tolisso will be out of contract at the end of the season, at which point he will be moving on from the Allianz Arena. Interestingly, the Frenchman is also on the radars of Barcelona. And Bayern Munich are now considering the prospect of replacing him with van de Beek. The report claims that manager Julian Nagelsmann has recommended signing the Netherlands international, whose market value has reportedly dropped down to €25 million.

There are a lot of reasons that this should be feasible, but I am still not buying it.

Manchester United is now in the mix for Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, who is reportedly on Bayern Munich’s radar:

Possibly leaving Olympique de Marseille, since of being on a deal with French club only until June 2022, 22-year old French U21 international defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to La Repubblica, has been targeted by Manchester United. Up for sale on a 22 million euros transfer fee, the 1999-born, viable as a centre-back as well, is still tracked by a bunch more clubs, including Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Newcastle, and AS Roma.

Kamara really does not make a ton of sense for the Bavarians, but his status as a free agent could lead the Bavarians to stay in the loop on the midfielder. Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic cannot turn away a good deal even when it doesn’t necessarily make roster sense (see Nübel, Alexander).

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain could be targeting Manchester City U-16 star Joel Ndala:

BOOM TSS understands #PSG and #FCBayern have recently held talks with Manchester City's u16 Joel Ndala and his representatives.



City are hopeful they can keep him and won't want a repeat of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens who left for #BVB — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) December 31, 2021

Bayern Munich is not on the pitch, but that does not mean there is not a lot to talk about.

The big news has mostly revolved around the transfer market, but also with a former manager. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

Chuck and Tom reuniting...and it felt so good!

A look at some of the biggest names that have been linked to Bayern Munich including Raphinha, Donny van de Beek, Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter, and more.

A look at Niko Kovac’s unfortunate situation with AS Monaco.

If you wanted to see Lucas Hernandez swimming with a whale shark, here you go:

Could one of Germany’s best young strikers be headed to Italy? Lazio is showing interest in Mainz 05 youngster Jonathan Burkardt, who is already on the German national team’s radar: