Report: Bayern Munich wants Denis Zakaria, Manchester United could be out of the mix

Could Bayern Munich make a move for Denis Zakaria?

By CSmith1919
new
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is reportedly ramping up its pursuit of Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria and wants the player “badly” per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk.

With Leon Goretzka currently nursing an injury and uncertain futures for Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso, the Bavarians could, indeed, be ready to strike on Zakaria, who will be available via a free transfer this summer. Falk is insisting that Bayern Munich wants to make the move happen before Manchester United can get involved in the bidding:

Things might not be so smooth between Zakaria and Manchester United, though. According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, a move to Ralf Rangnick’s squad is “unlikely” for the Gladbach man:

Zakaria could also be available for a very affordable price this month as well. Gladbach is facing losing the midfielder for nothing if it does not sell the 25-year-old in January. Should Bayern Munich actually make a move Zakaria now or in summer, the respective statuses of Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, and even Marcel Sabitzer could be in doubt.

