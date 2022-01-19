Ricardo Pepi says FC Augsburg was simply the “best option” over Bayern Munich or Wolfsburg

FC Augsburg striker Ricardo Pepi recently made the move to Germany from FC Dallas, but but the transfer was considered shocking by many.

Linked to Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg among others, Pepi opted to make the move to Die Fuggerstädter because it was simply the best choice for the USMNT forward.

“Augsburg was the best option for me. They showed me the best perspective. Despite my age, I’m promised to get many minutes here, to stand on the pitch and develop,” Pepi told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked why he opted for Augsburg rather than Bayern, Pepi said it was all in the hands of his agents. Wisely, the youngster did not touch on the rumored disagreement on a transfer fee between Bayern Munich and FC Dallas.

“I asked my agents to arrange everything. Training at the FCB Campus was a great experience. The club is huge, it was an honor. But I never had contact with (Julian) Nagelsmann or (Hasan) Salihamidžić. My agents took care of everything,” Pepi said.