Serge Gnabry is expected to extend his contract with Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry is expected to join the list of Bayern stars who have extended their contracts this season.

By Jack Laushway
1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich are expected to extend another star this season, and next on the list is Serge Gnabry. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman have all extended their contracts for long-term deals to stay in Munich and Serge Gnabry wants to join these names. With Bayern’s winger core almost all locked up to long-term deals, Gnabry’s signature would solidify Bayern’s wingers for at least a few years.

Bayern have reportedly offered €15 million per year, but the German winger wants a bit more. Considering Coman was given more, it is no surprise that Gnabry would want a higher salary. Gnabry is probably a better talent than Coman so it is surprising that Coman would have been offered a higher rate.

Gnabry has scored 58 goals and provided 37 assists in 152 appearances for Bayern Munich meanwhile Coman has scored 46 goals and provided 52 assists in 217 appearances. Coman’s contribution rate (0.45) compared to Gnabry’s is far weaker (0.63) so if Bayern can extend Gnabry for a rate similar to Coman’s it would be a great deal for Bayern. Hopefully, we see an announcement in the coming weeks.

