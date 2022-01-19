Serge Gnabry is expected to extend his contract with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are expected to extend another star this season, and next on the list is Serge Gnabry. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman have all extended their contracts for long-term deals to stay in Munich and Serge Gnabry wants to join these names. With Bayern’s winger core almost all locked up to long-term deals, Gnabry’s signature would solidify Bayern’s wingers for at least a few years.

Bayern have reportedly offered €15 million per year, but the German winger wants a bit more. Considering Coman was given more, it is no surprise that Gnabry would want a higher salary. Gnabry is probably a better talent than Coman so it is surprising that Coman would have been offered a higher rate.

Serge Gnabry is expected to extend his contract beyond 2023. Bayern have offered €15m/year, the player is demanding a bit more. Nevertheless, an agreement is very likely to be reached [@altobelli13, @SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 18, 2022

Gnabry has scored 58 goals and provided 37 assists in 152 appearances for Bayern Munich meanwhile Coman has scored 46 goals and provided 52 assists in 217 appearances. Coman’s contribution rate (0.45) compared to Gnabry’s is far weaker (0.63) so if Bayern can extend Gnabry for a rate similar to Coman’s it would be a great deal for Bayern. Hopefully, we see an announcement in the coming weeks.