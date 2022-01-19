Report: Brazzo set to ink new deal with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is usually the man breaking out the PowerPoint decks during contract negotiations, but now the tables might be turning.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Salihamidzic will be inking a new deal of his own during the second half of the season as the club is not currently considering any other candidates for his position.

Per the report, the Bayern Munich bosses are fans of the job that Salihamidzic has done in identifying and retaining talent — even with a few misses mixed in with his successes.

With his own contract situation close to being settled, Salihamidzic will be able to focus on the upcoming negotiations with Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, and Niklas Süle among others.

Salihamidzic will have his worked cut out for him, but the club will likely want him feeling secure and confident with his own position while entering such a key period for talks with so many integral players.