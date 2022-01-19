Report: Second half showdown for Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski at the bargaining table

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich and star striker Robert Lewandowski are set to either figure things out in the coming months or will part ways this summer.

It has been clear that each side wants a solution, but the question has been on whether or not they two parties can agree on how long of an extension — and how large of a contract financially — would be agreeable to both parties.

One thing is clear, neither party wants this situation to linger.

Per Sport Bild, both sides want to work toward an extension and there appears to be a couple of options on the table for Bayern Munich:

A one-year extension through 2024 with the same pay (€24 million per season). A two-year extension through 2025 with a reduced salary.

It is hard to imagine Pini Zahavi negotiating a pay cut (even with an extension) for any of his clients, so this round of negotiations could be interesting.

Regardless, clubs like Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona are all rumored to be interested in Lewandowski should he become available.

Sport Bild also says that Bayern Munich will continue to monitor Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as it waits for a final decision on Lewandowski.