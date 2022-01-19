A Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland strike partnership at Bayern Munich?

After winning the FIFA award for Men’s Best Player, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was asked dozens of questions.

One particular inquiry, however, caused Lewandowski to offer a candid, yet guarded response. When the Poland international was asked if he could play alongside Erling Haaland at Bayern Munich, the 33-year-old did not outright dismiss the notion, but played coy.

“I would have to train with him for a week or two, then I could say more about it. Erling is a different type of player than me, that’s clear,” Lewandowski said (as captured by 90min.com). “But he’s a top player and I’m happy that he’s playing in the Bundesliga and can show how good he is. For me personally, that means I just have to keep doing my job and be happy that there are players like that in the Bundesliga.”

Haaland has been linked to Bayern Munich on multiple occasions, but one of the main arguments against the Norwegian star moving to Bavaria has been the notion that the two players could not co-exist.

Lewandowski’s assertion that the two men are different players could lead some to believe a partnership might actually work. Whether the two dynamic scorers want to give that plan a run, however, remains to be seen.