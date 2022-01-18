Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is back, Lucas Hernandez and Josip Stanisic could return soon, Leon Goretzka is running

At a time where it seems like every training session offers up some bad news, there was some good news emerging from Bayern Munich’s practice today according to Bild.

Kingsley Coman is back at full throttle and while Lucas Hernandez and Josip Stanisic did not participate in team training, they both look very close to making a full return:

On Tuesday, Kingsley Coman (25) trained with his teammates for the first time after a month’s break. Beaming, the Bayern star came onto the pitch at 11:20 a.m., surrounded by his French buddies. Amazing: Coman was able to complete the entire 75-minute session - including warm-up, circle game, tactical training and attacking game forms. Only once did he take a five-minute break during the final game, using it for long balls with Prof. Dr. Holger Broich (47). After the unit, the head of fitness asked Coman. It is currently still open whether the wing star (extended until 2027) will return to the squad at Hertha BSC on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lucas Hernandez took a break as he fights to return and Josip Stanisic put in an intense individual session and also looks to be on the verge of a return.

Finally, FCBayern.com issues a brief statement detailing Leon Goretzka’s status. The Germany international is doing some running: