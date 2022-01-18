Is Julian Nagelsmann the reason why so many players are re-signing at Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich have done an excellent job this year at locking up some of their top talents to long-term deals. Kingsley Coman extended until 2027, Joshua Kimmich until 2025, and lastly, Leon Goretzka until 2026. Three of Bayern’s top performers were extended in just the past six months. Julian Nagelsmann has played a large part in this as the players respect him and his vision of how they want to play.

“Julian Nagelsmann is very important to me. I like him a lot, his vision and idea of ​​how we want to play. The best thing about him is his energy, it’s really strong and it resonates with us. With him we have even more chances to be better and that’s very important for me,” Coman explained how important Nagelsmann was in his contract extension decision [as captured by Tz.

Leon Goretzka gave a very explanation when he signed his extension at Bayern. Goretzka even said that “he’s exactly the right person for us.” Joshua Kimmich has gone through five or six different coaches already at Bayern so Nagelsmann’s contract length at the club was very important to him. Players are tired of going through managers and having to change their playstyle and mindset for a new manager every year. This is why players are keener to sign under Nagelsmann as they believe there is a long-term project here at Bayern.

Allianz Arena celebrating Kingsley Coman's renewal tonight [ @FCBayern] pic.twitter.com/NuFlibujml — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 12, 2022

Bayern is unable or unwilling to keep up with the ever-growing salary payments from other top European clubs and have to rely on other factors to persuade their stars to stay in Munich. Oliver Kahn is aware that world-class players think carefully about where they sign so Bayern needs to do their best in other factors outside of compensation to convince players to stay in Munich. Extending our stars is vital to success and it is great to see the club take initiatives to ensure players stay. It is already making a difference already.