Rumored Bayern Munich target Sergino Dest sounds committed to FC Barcelona

When Sergino Dest selected a future with FC Barcelona over one with Bayern Munich back in 2020, the USMNT star was moving from Ajax to fulfill a childhood dream of playing for Lionel Messi’s club.

Now, however, Messi is gone, FC Barcelona is no longer the powerhouse it once was, and the club is struggling financial because of years of bad deals. None of that matters, though, as Dest appears committed to the cause.

Dest’s agent, Michael Reschke appeared on Stefan Kumberger’s Ran.de Bundesliga web show and talk about his client’s desire to stay with FC Barcelona:

Wechselt Sergino #Dest zum @FCBayern? Berater Michael #Reschke in der @ransport-Webshow: "Sergino fühlt sich wohl in Barcelona. Das ist ein toller Verein. Deshalb ist das eigentlich im Moment eher unwahrscheinlich." https://t.co/GQ0cCGSs33 — Stefan Kumberger (@__Kumbi__) January 17, 2022

Does Sergino #Dest move to @FCBayern? Advisor Michael #Reschke in the @ransport web show: “Sergino feels good in Barcelona. It’s a great club. That’s why it’s actually rather unlikely at the moment.”

"Das Bayern-Interesse vor dem Wechsel nach Barcelona war ja bekannt. Das war auch für den Spieler eine total interessante Option, aber im Moment kann man davon ausgehen, dass er zunächst mal in Barcelona bleibt." — Stefan Kumberger (@__Kumbi__) January 17, 2022

“Bayern’s interest before moving to Barcelona was well known. That was also a really interesting option for the player, but at the moment you can assume that he will stay in Barcelona for the time being.”

The statements from Reschke seem to be a response to the recent rumors that Dest wanted to leave Catalonia. Sport Witness captured one such report from Mundo Deportivo, which indicated that Dest was “seriously considering a move to Chelsea FC:

Dest is confident about fighting for a place at Barca, but his entourage ‘no longer close’ the possibility of leaving Xavi Hernández’s side in the winter market. The offers handled by Chelsea, Bayern and two other unnamed clubs, are mentioned again. It’s claimed the American would ‘seriously contemplate’ moving in January, if his situation doesn’t improve between now and the end of the mid-season window. He took this stance after Xavi left him out of the squad for Barca’s Supercopa de España defeat to Real Madrid. With Chelsea, Bayern and two other clubs already making an offer for Dest, Mundo states his exit this month would not only help Barcelona balance their accounts, but also help them bring in a new player to the club in the ongoing window.

Whatever the case, it appears that Bayern Munich might have to look elsewhere for a “right-back of the future.”