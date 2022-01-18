Bayern Munich closely monitoring Adam Hlozek, but worried he won’t accept back-up role

Bayern Munich is reportedly very interested in Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek. The Bavarians, however, are not alone.

Borussia Dortmund is also extremely interested in Hlozek and could offer the 19-year-old a more direct path to playing time. With BVB, Hlozek would be one of the players potentially vying to replace Erling Haaland. At Bayern Munich, the Czech Republic international would be a back-up to Robert Lewandowski (should the Polish Hitman not move on in the summer) according to Bild:

BILD found out: Both table leaders Munich and pursuers Dortmund are keen on striker Adam Hlozek (19) from Sparta Prague. The Czech high-flyer has a contract until 2024 and is already being celebrated as a new child prodigy in his homeland. Should Haaland make the flutter at BVB in the summer, Hlozek is considered a hot replacement candidate. What Borussia could play into the cards: Dortmund’s former midfield star Tomas Rosicky (41) has been sports director at Sparta since 2018. Hlozek, who wants to take the next step in the summer, can leave Sparta for the fee of around €25m. BILD knows: Bayern manager Hasan Salihamidzic (45) has already dealt intensively with the national player (12 appearances/1 goal). What makes Hlozek so valuable: Last season he scored 15 goals and eight assists in 19 first division games. This made him the top scorer. And this season he is apparently continuing his series seamlessly.

The Bavarians are not quite sure that Hlozek would want to accept a role as a back-up at this stage of his career, though. In addition, Hlozek is expected to cost €25 million, which would be a major investment for Bayern Munich at a time where the club is not exactly apt to spent on a position that they do not exactly need at this point.