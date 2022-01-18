Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Cameroon qualify for AFCON Round of 16

Cameroon drew Cape Verde 1-1 on Monday to secure first place in Group A at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. The Cameroonians end the group stage with 7 points in the 3 matches and will play a third place team from either Group C, D, or E on January 24.

Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting played nearly 100 minutes across the three matches including one start, a 4-1 romp of Ethiopia. Choupo-Moting was unable to find the back of the net in the matches, but Al Nassr’s Vince Aboubakar powered Cameroon through with five of their seven goals. It was an impressive start to the tournament for Aboubakar.

It’s hard at the moment to predict who Cameroon’s opponent in the next round; however, the options range from Ghana to Guinea-Bissau to Sierra Leone.

The other Bayern player at AFCON, Senegal’s Bouna Sarr, is set to play their final Group B game against Malawi. Depending on the results, Senegal could find themselves anywhere from first place all the way to down in third place.