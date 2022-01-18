Bayern Munich signs Hyunju Lee on loan from South Korea

Bayern Munich have signed Hyunju Lee on a one-year loan from the Korean top-division side FC Pohang Steelers. The 18-year old Korean will join Bayern’s second team and will live on the FC Bayern Campus.

Jochen Sauer, head of the FC Bayern Campus had this to say about the signing of the young Korean talent, “After Oliver Batista-Meier left the club, we had now had a roster spot available in the amateur team. Hyunju had a convincing trial and we made the decision to sign him. We are excited that he can immediately get going with the amateurs and hope for a mutually-successful Rückrunde.”

On his move to FC Bayern, Hyunju Lee stated, “I am very thankful that I have signed my first contract with FC Bayern Munich. I would like to acclimate quickly, so that I can show my best performance on the field.”

Lee mentions signing his first contract with FC Bayern, showing his intent to stay at Bayern after his loan expires. As part of the agreement, Bayern will have an option to buy at the end of the loan period.