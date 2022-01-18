Bayern Munich reconsidering Corentin Tolisso’s future

As recently as last month, Bayern Munich had made it clear that they had no intentions of extending Corentin Tolisso’s contract, which is currently set to expire this coming June. Now, though, it looks as if Bayern in reconsidering the Frenchman’s future. He scored a sensational goal in the 4-0 win over FC Koln over the weekend, typifying how important his presence in the squad will be alongside Marc Roca until Leon Goretzka makes his return.

Per a new report from kicker, Bayern is now considering giving Tolisso an extension because they are well aware of his quality when he’s on his day, as he was in Cologne. So much of his career at Bayern ever since he joined from Olympique Lyon has been plagued with unfortunate injuries at inopportune times as it always seems to be one step forward followed by a major setback for the French international. So far this season, he’s already missed a total of ten matches across all competitions through injury or illness, but arguably put forth one of his strongest performances of the season in Cologne, capped off with his wonderfully taken goal.

From Bayern’s perspective, too, it would be unwise to wind up letting Tolisso go on a free transfer during the summer transfer window. Much like with the ongoing situation with Niklas Sule, Bayern wants to avoid going through another David Alaba situation, who wound up leaving for Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer. They’ve already tied down new deals for Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Kingsley Coman with Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski presumably soon to follow. Navigating their way through contract extensions after the financial losses experienced from the pandemic hasn’t been easy, but they still face a difficult decision with Tolisso.

Goretzka’s injury proneness this season is certainly cause for concern. In that regard, Tolisso’s track record isn’t much more convincing, but Bayern might feel that it’s worth the calculated risk to extend his contract to keep him on board and avoid letting him leave on a free. As he showed in Cologne, he can still produce top performances, consistency will just be the key for him. He has a good chance of a small run in the starting lineup with Goretzka being sidelined for the next couple of weeks, so it could prove to be a pivotal period in terms of the front office ultimately deciding on his future.