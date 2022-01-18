Prolific striker Andre Silva picks Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer as second best after Leipzig’s Peter Gulasci

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer is widely considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time for revolutionising the role of the goalie in the modern game as well as his sheer ability as a shot-stopper. Last season’s second best striker Andre Silva however, believes his RB Leipzig teammate Peter Gulacsi is currently the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga (NDTV Sports).

Of course Silva is biased towards his teammate which is coupled with the fact that Silva himself has never scored against Gulacsi during the Portuguese striker’s days at Frankfurt. “For me the best goalkeeper now in the Bundesliga is Gulacsi. When I was in Frankfurt, I never scored against him. Of course, I have to mention Neuer because it’s difficult playing against Bayern and we know on air he is strong” Silva said.

Silva also happens to be a purist, as ability in the air precedes everything else in the arsenal of a world-class goalkeeper in the 26-year-old’s opinion. ”What makes the difference between best keepers to the other keepers is I think for example in the air, they can keep the goal at zero or they don’t concede many chances in the air. There are a lot of things that are different like playing with the ball at your feet, carrying out the cross. I think at the end its these together. But my assessment is Gulacsi and Neuer,” he further added.

Peter Gulacsi is a formidable goalkeeper in his own right and has given Bayern more than enough trouble on nearly every occasion he has come up against the Bavarians. Having said that, we have to disagree with Silva on this one as Manu truly deserves the number 1 spot in goalkeeping, and not just in Germany but in the world.