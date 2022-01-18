Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund battling for Ajax starlet; Lionel Messi’s votes were weak; Manchester United wants Jude Bellingham; Bayern players honored; Donny van de Beek rejects Newcastle United; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both reportedly interested in Ajax left-back Prince Aning. Just 17-years-old, Aning would likely be considered for a reserve team role at this point:

The talks between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax talent Prince Aning are said to be well advanced, according to “Ruhr Nachrichten” the 17-year-old was in Dortmund last week to see the training ground. But now the black and yellow could get powerful competition. As “Voetbal International” reports, FC Bayern should also be interested in the talented left-back. In addition, clubs from the English Premier League are also said to be interested in Aning. The 17-year-old has played in the youth team of Ajax Amsterdam since 2012.

I never thought I’d be agreeing with Cristiano Ronaldo, but here I am.

Lionel Messi is either weak, shallow, or has idiots handling the tasks he does not want to deal with. The Paris Saint-Germain star did not even have Bayern Munich start Robert Lewandowski in his top three for the FIFA Men’s Best Player award:

Cristiano Ronaldo's votes:



1. Lewandowski

2. Kanté

3. Jorginho



Lionel Messi's votes:



1. Neymar

2. Mbappé

3. Benzema — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 17, 2022

Even a guy who has it all can be pretty insecure, I guess.

Anyway, Messi must have re-thought his voting criteria as well...how convenient.

Manchester United is hoping it can land Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer:

According to Athletic UK, Manchester United have set their number one transfer target for the summer. Accordingly, the Red Devils should have the Englishman Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in mind. A Bellingham transfer is said to be the number one priority for club bosses, regardless of who will be in charge at United in the summer. Jude Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City for €23m in 2020.

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski both earned a place on WhoScored.com’s Team of the Week:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Ubl48yNG8W — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 17, 2022

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has reportedly joined the cast of players who are rumored to have rejected Newcastle United:

Newcastle United have conceded a basket from Donny van de Beek , according to the British Telegraph . Accordingly, the Manchester United midfielder rejected a request from the Magpies. However, since the Dutchman is only a role player with the Red Devils, a farewell this winter or summer still seems possible.

It has been a good week for Bayern Munich fans (and even more so if you’re also an unabashed Liverpool fan like Tom) on the back of a resounding 4-0 victory against FC Köln that featured a Lewandowski goal hattrick and a Thomas Müller brace of assists. But of course, there are also some other topics of discussion that have popped up in recent weeks, and BFW’s dynamic duo is back to talk about them in length!

With the “FIFA Best Awards” ceremony taking place tomorrow, some contract extension talks looming on the horizon, and some tactical and personnel changes in the starting 11, there was quite a lot to talk about, with some Sabitzer propaganda and some Uber Eats league banter also sneaked in.

In this episode, Schnitzel and Tom discuss:

That dominant victory against Köln

Kingsley Coman’s contract extension

The contract situations of Neuer, Lewandowski, Müller, Gnabry and Süle

Bayern’s new-look midfield duo: Rolisso

Why Sabitzer shouldn’t be starting at LB (another Schnitzel rant)

The FIFA Men’s Best Player award, and why Lewandowski will be snubbed again

The performances of the 3 nominees the past year

The mighty clubs in the Uber Eats league and how Messi cannot stat pad against them

A brief look at the international break

Brentford is reportedly taking a close look at one-time Bayern Munich transfer target Aaron Hickey:

Brentford are interested in signing Bologna wing-back Aaron Hickey. The Scotland youth international had also been on Aston Villa’s list before they signed left-back Lucas Digne. Hickey - still only 19 - moved to Bologna from Hearts in 2020. He has scored four goals in 19 Serie A appearances this term. He is predominantly a left wing-back but strong with both feet so can play on the right. Strengthening at wing-back is Brentford’s priority this month.

Two of the best to have ever done it — and only one pulled home an award from FIFA:

After a shocking loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich will be looking to rebound against FC Köln.

While much of the focus has been on how the Bavarians will perform this weekend, the club had a pretty big week in the board room and in the newspapers.

Not only did Bayern Munich lock up Kingsley Coman through 2027, but we saw a lot of other information drop on other players. This is what we have on tap:

Coman’s new deal, what it means for Bayern Munich, the formation, and the other wingers on the roster.

Niklas Süle’s unfortunate status and why Nico Schlotterbeck is the preferred option should Süle bolt.

Where things stand with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski.

The interesting news that Bayern Munich has made contact with Mino Raiola over Erling Haaland.

The shame of me not watching the Bayern Munich documentary as of yet and why I need to get on Cobra Kai and The Book of Boba Fett ASAP.

Atalanta did not seem too thrilled that Germany international Robin Gosens was rumored to be in the transfer crosshairs of Newcastle United:

The fuss about the German national player Robin Gosens from Atalanta Bergamo continues. The 27-year-old was recently specifically linked to a move to the Premier League to Newcastle United. Now Gosen’s club is also reporting on the situation of its left-back for the first time. “Every day we read new reports in the newspapers about players of ours being considered at Newcastle. It seems like a lottery to me,” Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted Atalanta’s managing director Umberto Marino as saying during the game against Inter Milan. “We are waiting for Gosen’s return after his injury.” Atalanta have no intentions of letting the international go this winter. Gosens has been playing for Bergamo since 2017 and is currently out with a thigh injury.

Bayern Munich romped to a dominant 4-0 victory against Köln in what was a display of efficiency, good playmaking, and resolute defending. Granted, the passing was quite sloppy in the first half and Neuer did have quite a lot to do, but overall, not much you can complain about. Robert Lewandowski continues to show just why he’s lauded by many to be the world’s best player, and Thomas Müller had yet another fantastic game.

Other key performances include a great showing from both Tolisso and Roca in midfield, and some resolute defending from Pavard, Süle, and Sabitzer. Neuer was also very good between the sticks, as usual. Considering the team is still fighting a terrible Covid situation and some injuries, you simply cannot ask for more as a Bayern fan.

Here are some of the key talking points in the podcast: